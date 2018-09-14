Here’s Gary in Chesterfield with a Hurricane Florence update: ‘I saw a puddle earlier’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — As predicted over the last several days, Hurricane Florence brought no severe weather to the metro-Richmond area. As the storm battered southern North Carolina, the Richmond-region’s pro-active response (cancelling weekend events and closing schools Friday) has become the subject of much conversation.

While some people might be upset over the cancellations, others are having a bit of fun with it all.

“Gary in Chesterfield” posted a sarcastic weather report on the subject.

“Hurricane Florence is pushing this driving drizzle our way,” Gary stated.

After grabbing a hat, and then a bigger one, from his truck, his report continued.

“As you can tell, the trees are doing nothing. Wait, you see that, the tree did something,” he said. “If you look closely, I saw a puddle earlier, I don’t see any right now.”

He went on to remind parents that school was cancelled Friday.

“Do not put your children out in this danger,” he said. “Keep them inside keep them on their PlayStation.”

Good job, Gary. Are you interested in joining the CBS 6 Storm Team?