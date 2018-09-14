Waves crash in NC man’s front yard: ‘There’s some rideable waves right there’

BELHAVEN, NC — The yard of Ben Johnson’s Belhaven, North Carolina, home has become an ocean.

He shot footage of waves crashing onto his front yard just before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

“There’s some rideable waves right there,” he said in one video. “I don’t think I’ll try that out yet quite yet. I’m going to have a cup of coffee first.”

Johnson said did his best to secure his property, but the storm got the better of it.

One by one, he and his neighbors’ garage doors succumbed to the surge — and their contents began spilling out.

“The contents are floating down the street,” he says in another video. “Saw a few of my good friends and neighbors rescuing my content. So maybe we can salvage a few things there.”