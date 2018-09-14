Dog found in garbage bag in Richmond: ‘We just can’t believe she is still alive’

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control is investigating after a dog in need of emergency care was found inside a garbage bag in South Richmond.

Officials with RACC said the 5-year-old spayed Shih Tzu mix was found near Rock Church.

“Her little body is crawling with infection and needs immediate medical intervention,” RACC wrote on Facebook. “We just can’t believe she is still alive.”

Officials are looking for anyone who recognizes the dog or anyone who knows anything about the people connected to her.

“Please share this picture far and wide in an effort to uncover something that might lead to finding the person(s) responsible for this heinous crime,” they continued.

If you would like to donate to help cover the costs of medical treatment and rehab, click here. Donations can be made via PayPal at Savinglives@raccfoundation.