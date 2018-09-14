× Comfort celebrates birthday with ‘pay what you can’ Southern buffet, charity raffle

RICHMOND, Va. — Celebrated Richmond restaurant Comfort has found another way to give back to the community. When the restaurant celebrates its 16th birthday later this month, it will offer a ‘pay what you can’ Southern Sunday Supper buffet.

“We are going to have giveaways, a cash bar, and raffles to raise money for our pals FeedMore and No Kid Hungry,” restaurant co-owner Michele Jones said about the September 23 celebration.

The night’s big prize is a raffle in which the winner will receive a foodie’s dream.

Some of Richmond most celebrated chefs – including Joe Sparatta, Lee Gregory, Adam Hall, Brittanny Anderson, and Comfort co-owner Jason Alley – will prepare dinner for 10 to be served in the winner’s home . Raffle tickets — 200 of them — will be sold for $25 a piece at both Comfort and its sister restaurant Pasture.

Earlier this year, Jones and Alley announced they would donate Comfort’s net profits to FeedMore in an effort to end the hunger epidemic in Richmond.

“Food insecurity is a cause that is very close to our hearts, having both personally dealt with hunger throughout our childhoods,” Alley said. “The fact that hunger still plagues over 200,000 of our neighbors is troubling to say the least, and with your help, we can raise awareness and funds to end hunger in our area.”