Warren scores 4 TDs as Atlee downs Freeman 39-20

Mechanicsville, Va. - Tyler Warren accounted for 4 touchdowns as the Atlee Raiders improved to 3-0 outlasting Douglas Freeman 39-20 in week 4.

Warren had 217 yards of total offense including a pair of 6 yard TD runs and a 10 yard scoring run as he racked up 119 yards on the ground. Isaiah Able, Tucker Bratton, and Andrew Donaldson combined for another 113 yards rushing and an additional score. Bratton also caught a touchdown pass.

Freeman (2-2) was led by Daniel Bullock and Pat Taylor who each had scoring runs. The Rebels got to within 6 in after 3 quarters before Atlee outscored Freeman 20-7 in the fourth quarter.

Atlee is now 3-0 for the first time since 2014.