× Viral photo shows elderly couple holding hands during hurricane evacuation

COLUMBIA, SC. – A heartwarming photo of an elderly couple is going viral after they were captured holding hands during a Hurricane Florence evacuation in South Carolina.

The photo was shared by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The elderly couple was in the back of an ambulance after being evacuated from a South Carolina coast nursing home.

“We are grateful for the incredible crews still assisting with safe medical evacuations,” SC DHEC tweeted on Wednesday.

The photo is making hearts melt across the internet and has been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook.