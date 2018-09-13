Around 2″ of rain expected in Richmond as Hurricane Florence hits Carolinas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Just as Hurricane Florence closes in on the Southeast, the area covered by hurricane-force winds has doubled -- meaning far more people will get blasted with winds 74 mph or greater. By late Thursday afternoon, the Carolina coasts can expect winds topping 80 mph.

Locally, we will see some showers move in from the southeast on Thursday. Showers will be heavier across southeastern Virginia. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances will increase Friday and Saturday, especially across southern and southeastern Virginia. However, it will not be a continuous rain the entire time. Wind gusts over 25 mph will be possible in the metro and over 35 mph across southern and southeastern Virginia. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Rain will turn more scattered early next week. Final rainfall totals of 1-3″ are expected in most areas with over 4″ possible across southern and southeastern Virginia. The track of the remnants of Florence is not yet certain, and our chances of rain could increase again on Tuesday.

Also is the Atlantic is Helene, which will track northward into the central Atlantic. Isaac will head through the Caribbean through the weekend. Tropical Storm Joyce is in the central Atlantic, and won’t pose a problem to the United States. Yet another disturbance is in the western Gulf and will move into Texas and Mexico. If this develops further, it will be named Kirk.

More details on all of the tropical systems can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.