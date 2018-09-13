Stamm scores three 2nd half TD’s in Cosby 23-20 win over Huguenot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, VA - Jacob Stamm would not let Cosby lose to Huguenot for the second year in row. Stamm scored three touchdowns in the second half as the Titans beat the Falcons 23-20.

Trailing 6-0 in the 3rd quarter, Stamm connected with Gabe Bradley for a 36 yard touchdown to give Cosby their first lead of the game at 7-6.

After a Kevin Gayles touchdown catch to give Huguenot the lead, Stamm led the Titans down the field and finished the drive with a 13 yard touchdown as Cosby retook the lead 15-12.

Stamm finished the comeback in the fourth with his 2nd touchdown pass of the night to Jaylin Seldon from 29 yards for the game winner.