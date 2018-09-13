Riddick leads Jaguars past Lee-Davis 39-20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mechanicsville, Va. - Glen Allen quarterback Donovan Riddick had 4 touchdown runs and Devin Flowers added two more scores as the Jaguars outlasted Lee-Davis 39-20 in Week 4.

Riddick and Flowers combined for 259 yards on the ground, most coming in the second half as Glen Allen overcame a 7 point halftime deficit to improve to 2-1.

Zach Lass threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns for the Confederates (1-2). Aaron Bowers and Josh Rice had TD receptions while Andy Aldridge scored the other Confederate touchdown on an 8 yard 1st quarter run.