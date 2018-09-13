× Open casting calls in Richmond, Petersburg for Harriet Tubman feature film

RICHMOND, Va. — The filmmakers telling the story of Harriet Tubman are looking for actors in Richmond and Petersburg to appear in the feature film.

The feature film “Harriet” will tell the story of Harriet Tubman, who helped free hundreds of slaves from the South after escaping from slavery herself in 1849.

Harriet will star Tony winners Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) and Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and will begin filming in Richmond and surrounding areas on October 8.

Casting is looking for area residents of all ages and ethnicities for paid roles as background actors.

“The open calls will be focused on finding people with interesting, expressive faces that naturally fit into the pre-Civil War time period,” the casting directors said. “Casting is seeking African American men and women to play Philadelphia society, plantation slaves and abolitionists, African American girls ages 4-10, Caucasian men and women to play plantation owners, farmers and politicians, two sets of Caucasian (fraternal or identical) twin boys ages 10-12 and age 18 to play younger, stand-ins and photo doubles.”

An open casting call will be held in Richmond and Petersburg on September 22 and 23, respectively.

RICHMOND – Harriet open casting call Saturday, September 22, 2018 1:00pm to 4:00pm 1000 DMV Drive, Richmond, VA 23220 (Free Parking is available in the DMV Customer Service Center parking lot at 2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23269.) PETERSBURG – Harriet open casting call Sunday, September 23, 2018 1:00pm to 4:00pm The Exchange Building – 15 Bank Street, Petersburg, VA 23803 (Free Parking is available across the street as well as on the street.) The open casting call will consist of a brief talk with a member of the casting team and a photograph. No appointment is necessary, but a positive attitude and the ability to quietly wait are good traits to put to use when attending an open casting call. Acting experience is not necessary and if selected, compensation will be on the scale of other professional productions.

Interested actors are strongly suggested to pre-register online to help expedite the open call process. For more information and details, please call the Carol Grant Casting hotline: (323) 419-0202.

If you are unable to attend the open call, you are asked to pre-register, but check the box stating that you are unable to attend. Officials say those who attend the casting call will be in best consideration.