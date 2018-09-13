× Woman found dead in Richmond, homicide investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman with apparent gunshot wound was found dead near the intersection of Northside Avenue and Meadowbridge Road early Thursday morning, according to Richmond Police. The woman’s name has not yet been released.

“At approximately 2:25 a.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Northside Avenue for the report of a person down,” a Richmond Police spokespersons said. “Officers arrived and found an adult female down and unresponsive in the roadway near the intersection of Meadowbridge Road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.”

No information has been released on the person suspected of killing the woman.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Cuffley at (804) 646-6795 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.