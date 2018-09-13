Live webcams: Hurricane Florence approaches Carolina coast

Hurricane Florence is now a Category 2 storm as it moves closer to the Carolina coast. Landfall across southern North Carolina near Wilmington is expected Friday morning into Friday afternoon.

The potential for winds and flooding along the Carolina coast remains the same as the storm still packs winds over 100 mph.

These webcams are located off the coast of North Carolina and on Corolla and Kitty Hawk Beaches.

(NOTE: The webcams may stop working during the storm)

Cape Fear, North Carolina

The Frying Pan Tower is a Coast Guard Light Station located 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina.

Corolla Beach, North Carolina

Webcam of Corolla beach in North Carolina. Streaming from the deck of Oceanfront Vacation Rental.

Kitty Hawk, North Carolina

Webcam of the beach in Kitty Hawk, in the Outer Banks of North Carolina from Twiddy & Company Realtors.