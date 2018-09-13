Is pumpkin spice addictive?

RICHMOND, Va. - The crispness of Fall is coming and so is pumpkin spice. Dr. Catherine Franssen an assistant professor of biopsychology at Longwood University stopped by our studio and filled us in on the neuroscience behind why pumpkin spice is so popular in seemingly everything these days. For more information you can follow along with Dr. Franssen’s blog here: http://blogs.longwood.edu/franssencl/
