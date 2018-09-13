Hurricane Florence could bring some rain to Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hurricane Florence is now a Category 2 storm as it moves closer to the Carolina coast. Florence is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 now. The potential for winds and flooding along the Carolina coast remains the same, however there would be a bit less wind.

The hurricane's southerly storm track means Central Virginia will not see a big impact from Hurricane Florence.

"Periods of rain from outer rain bands will be around through Saturday. Winds remain at little to no issue," CBS 6 meteorologist Tom Patton said Thursday morning. "Wind gust potential for us would be around 30 mph or slightly higher in southside Virginia. Rain through the weekend would be at around 2" in spots."

The big wildcard in our forecast is what happens with the remnants after Tuesday.

If it tracks west or north, we wouldn't see much additional rainfall. However, if the remnants track to the northeast up through West Virginia, we could see another period of steadier rain on Tuesday.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for complete coverage of Florence. Click here to track the storm with the CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker.