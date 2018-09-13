× Infant disappears from crib: ‘Who would hurt a baby?’ grandma asks

ROANOKE, Va. — The search continued Thursday for three-month old Arieanna Day.

Day was reported missing Tuesday night in Roanoke, Virginia after her mother said she checked on the child in the crib and discovered she was gone.

“This circumstance is unusual,” Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones told Roanoke.com during a Wednesday news conference. “There is no indication that the child was taken by force or the home was entered by force.”

An AMBER Alert was not issued because police do not have a description of a suspect or suspect vehicle.

The family, police said, was cooperating with investigators who were searching for Arieanna.

“Who would hurt a baby? Answer me? Who would hurt a baby?” Arieanna grandmother Sophia Bryant asked WDBJ rhetorically. “This is very painful for me, because I don’t know if she’s living, I don’t know where she’s at, it’s painful for my family, so I’m reaching out for help.”

Arieanna was last seen wearing a pink onesie and pink socks, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or Roanoke Police at 540-853-5959.