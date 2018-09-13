× 2 seriously injured after wrong-way driver hits vehicle on I-64

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Two people were seriously injured Thursday morning after a wrong-way driver on Interstate 64 crashed into a vehicle head-on in Louisa County.

Virginia State Police responded to reports of a wrong way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-64 in the proximity of the 159 mile-marker.

That initial eport was at approximately 11:27 a.m.

The reported call became a two-vehicle crash at eastbound I-64 at the 158 mile-marker, at approximately 11:32 a.m.

“The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a silver Ford Focus driven by an elderly male was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when he struck a Jeep Liberty head on, driven by a female driver,” according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill.

The elderly male was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious to life threatening injuries.

The female driver was transported for treatment of serious injuries.

Virginia State Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.