The Best PART of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – You can enjoy everything from concerts, festivals, and educational activities all year round in the in the Petersburg area.Martha Burton, Tourism Director with Petersburg Area Regional Tourism filled us in on a few upcoming events. For more information you can visit www.petersburgarea.org or call 804-861-1666

Fall Equinox Yoga Celebration

Saturday, September 22nd

9 am – 11 am

http://batterseafound.org/

Festival of Grapes and Hops

Saturday, September 29th

11 am to 5 pm

https://www.festivalofgrapesandhops.com/

11th Annual Solar Paddle of Battle

Saturday, September 29th

8 am – 12 pm

www.folar-va.org

Fall Festival at Richland Dairy Farm

October 6th & 7th

October 13th & 14th

October 20th & 21st

October 27th & 28th

www.richlanddairyfarm.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}