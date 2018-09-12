The Best PART of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – You can enjoy everything from concerts, festivals, and educational activities all year round in the in the Petersburg area.Martha Burton, Tourism Director with Petersburg Area Regional Tourism filled us in on a few upcoming events. For more information you can visit www.petersburgarea.org or call 804-861-1666
Fall Equinox Yoga Celebration
Saturday, September 22nd
9 am – 11 am
Festival of Grapes and Hops
Saturday, September 29th
11 am to 5 pm
https://www.festivalofgrapesandhops.com/
11th Annual Solar Paddle of Battle
Saturday, September 29th
8 am – 12 pm
Fall Festival at Richland Dairy Farm
October 6th & 7th
October 13th & 14th
October 20th & 21st
October 27th & 28th
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}