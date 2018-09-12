🌀Shift in Florence’s track lowers impact to Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wind speeds in Hurricane Florence have dropped slightly, but it continues to be a major hurricane with winds of 120 mph. The center is still located over 300 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina.

It will move closer to the coast Thursday into Friday, making a landfall near midday Friday near Wilmington with winds over 100 mph.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for far southeastern Virginia. Hurricane warnings are up for much of North and South Carolina.

Hurricane-force winds will remain in the Carolinas, closer to the landfall.

Wind speeds above 40 mph are possible in Virginia, especially in southern and southeastern Virginia, but it will not be a very prolonged period of strong winds.

Florence will move much more slowly from Friday through the weekend, and this will cause rainfall amounts over 20" in the Carolinas.

Locally, rainfall of 1 to 3 inches will be possible with isolated areas picking up over 4 inches. The better chance of that is across southern and southeastern Virginia.

Due to the saturated ground, some gusts over 30 mph may bring down some weaker trees across our area.

The onshore wind flow will cause coastal flooding in eastern Virginia. Water levels may exceed 3 feet above normal during the high tide cycles.

