These weekend events are canceled or postponed because of Florence

RICHMOND, Va. — A number of events have been canceled or postponed as Hurricane Florence heads for the East Coast. The storm track — as of Wednesday afternoon — keeps Florence far away from Central Virginia.

Postponed — 3rd Annual Afrikana Film Festival

The event scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 13 – Sunday, Sept. 16 has been postponed to Due to the closing of VCU and ICA along with other Afrikana venues. A new date to be announced in the coming days. All tickets and passes will be honored. Afrikana is a film festival dedicated to celebrating, elevating, and further validating Black stories, Black voices, and Black lives. Details visit www.afrikanafilmfestival.org or email: connect@afrikanafilmfestival.org

Postponed – First African Baptist Church’s “The Soulsation Gala Anniversary” celebration in honor of Rev. Dr. Rodney D. Waller

The event scheduled for Sept. 14 is now set for Sept. 28 at The Richmond Marriott, Downtown Richmond. Event details remain the same.

Tickets already bought will be honored at the new date.

For details visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-soulsation-gala-an-evening-of-jazz-gospel-dance-tickets-48267159373

Postponed — Pickled & Fermented

The Pickled & Fermented Festival, which was scheduled for Sept. 15, is billed as a celebration of all things pickled and fermented has been postponed. The events new date will be Oct. 13. Details visit https://www.facebook.com/EatArtisanPickles/

Postponed — Annual Crab Feast & Fish Fry

The event scheduled for Sept. 15, 3-6 p.m. at St. Episcopal Church, Church Hill, 2999 Darbytown Road,is now set for Sept. 29 with a change of venue to the Peter Paul Development Center, 1708 North 22nd St, Richmond’s East End.

Postponed — Afro-Cuban Rumba Dance Workshop

The event hosted by Claves Unidos slated for Saturday, Sept. 15 – 2pm $15 at Dogtown Dance Theatre, Learn the moves and rhythms of Afro Cuban Rumba from dance and percussion master, Alberto Limonta. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/events/204786110191543/

Postponed – Ashland Street Parties End of Summer Street Party with KOS Band

Scheduled for Sept. 15 now set for Sept. 22, 6:30 – 11:30 at Street Party Stadium, 201 South Railroad Avenue. For more details visit http://ashlandstreetparties.com/about-2/

Canceled — Harvest Day

The event was scheduled for Sept. 15. For more information, please contact Richmond National Battlefield Park at 804-226-1981, or visit us online at www.nps.gov/rich or www.Facebook.com/RichmondNPS.

Canceled — 43rd Street Gallery Festival of the Arts

The event was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15. For more details visit https://www.43rdstgallery.com/events2