RICHMOND, Va. – High school students across central Virginia have the chance to win a great prize, all while doing a wonderful public service by creating a PSA to discourage underage drinking. Amanda Marable from Loveland Distributing shared the exciting details for this year’s campaign. The grand prize winning student will take home a $1,500 cash grant and the winning teacher will receive a $1,000 cash grant. The campaign is open to all area high school students. To enter your PSA just visit www.wtvr.com/not4me and upload your video by December 15th. The winning entry will be seen on CBS 6 during the 2019 Grammy Awards Show February 10, 2019.

