RICHMOND, Va. – Mary Murphy, from Wandering Cow Farm in Mechanicsville has made a name for herself in the Richmond area with her whimsical felted soaps. Mary stopped by our LIVE show and walked Host Greg McQuade through making her delightful product.

You can meet Mary at this year’s RVA MakerFest at the The Science Museum of Virginia Saturday, October 6th from 10am to 5pm. For more information you can visit http://www.wanderingcowfarm.com/and http://rvamakerfest.com/