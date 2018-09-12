× Teachers parade through Hanover to kick-off school year

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Before students at Pearson’s Corner Elementary came to the teachers on the first day of school, the teachers came to them.

“It gives us the opportunity to get out to where they live and see where they come from and share our excitement,” principal Dawn Armstrong said.

“They love seeing their teachers and getting up close and personal with them,” Tara Becker, the mother of a student, said. “And this is just a great, exciting way to start the school year.”

“It gets them really pumped up,” Courtney Creasy, the mother of a student, said. “They all found out who their teachers were last night. Then today they get to wave and yell at them and just get really excited for a good school year.”

It’s not only fun for the teachers, it’s a lesson learned.

“The differences in the demographics throughout our neighborhoods, so we can learn how to better support all of our students within their needs,” principal Armstrong added.

Building relationships with students helps to Build Better Minds.

Building Better Minds with Rob Cardwell airs Wednesdays at 6 a.m.