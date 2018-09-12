Greyhound halts buses south of Richmond, offers free rebooking ahead of Florence

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials with Greyhound announced Wednesday that the bus company was suspending services south of Richmond ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Services were suspended south of Richmond on I-95, which locally impacted the Petersburg Area Transit Multi-Modal Station stop, as of 8 a.m.

Additionally, officials said that customers in affected cities could rebook tickets without a change fee if they were scheduled to travel after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sep. 12 — Friday, Sep. 14 to any of the following cities:

Ahoskie, NC

Jacksonville, NC

Vienna, MD

Annapolis, MD

Kinston, NC

Virginia Beach, VA

Cambridge, MD

Mardela, MD

Wallace, NC

Easton, MD

Myrtle Beach, SC

Washington, NC

Edenton, NC

New Bern, NC

Williamsburg, VA

Elizabeth City, NC

Norfolk, VA

Wilmington, NC

Goldsboro, NC

Salisbury, MD

Wilson, NC

Greenville, NC

Smithfield, NC

Hampton, VA

Tarboro, NC

“Our safety-first commitment begins long before our customers reach our terminals or board our buses,” Greyhound Lines, Inc. Vice President, Strategy and Business Development Todd Koch said. “Proactively providing an alternative for our customers ahead of Hurricane Florence will not only help minimize delays and cancellations, but protect our customers from the potential risk of traveling during unsafe conditions.”

Call Greyhound’s customer care team at 1-833-233-8507 if you need to rebook a ticket.

Hurricane Florence continues to be a major hurricane with winds of 120 mph as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The center is still located over 300 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina.

It will move closer to the coast Thursday into Friday, making a landfall near midday Friday near Wilmington with winds over 100 mph.

Hurricane-force winds will remain in the Carolinas, closer to the landfall.

Wind speeds above 40 mph are possible in Virginia, especially in southern and southeastern Virginia, but it will not be a prolonged period of strong winds.

Florence will move much more slowly from Friday through the weekend, and this will cause rainfall amounts over 20″ in the Carolinas.