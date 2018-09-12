Goochland store owner accused of price gouging: “I feel slandered”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Allegations of price gouging made their rounds on social media Wednesday, but the CBS Problem Solvers discovered they were unfounded.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office say they were called to a convenience store at a BP gas station in the 900 block of Cross Country road after a Facebook post was shared with them.

Cases of Deer Park water with a sign that read "All Deer Park Water Case For $14.99" was pictured. The post read, "I hope the store owner in Louisa Co. in this case closer to Goochland Co residents, is aware that price gouging is illegal since Hurricane Sandy. Disgusting! We wont shop there again. They should be reported."

CBS 6 took the concerns to owner, Nancy Kaur.

Kaur explained that the cases displayed outside her store were of one liter bottles and 700 ML sport bottles and not 16 ounce bottles.

Kaur provided CBS 6 with her wholesale ordering forms as she did for investigators Wednesday.

The paperwork showed the store purchased the 28 count Deer Park sport bottles for $13.78 for a profit of $1.21 and the one liter bottles were purchased for $12.46 for a profit of $2.53.

Deputies found no wrongdoing in the sale of the cases and the investigation was immediately cleared.

Wednesday afternoon, the cases of Deer Park that were on display outside the store were replaced with cases of 16 ounce bottles of Dasani for $6.99, which is half the price for half the amount of water. The store profit on the Dasani is 74 cents.

Kaur says she's been in business for 13 years and prides herself on serving the community. She says she feels hurt and slandered. She says the store received hateful phone calls all day Wednesday.

CBS 6 did interview concerned residents prior to them learning the actual size of the water bottles.