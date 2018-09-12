× First Watch cafe to takeover old Bertucci spot in Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. — After planting its first Richmond-area restaurant in Midlothian, a Florida-based breakfast and lunch spot is rolling into Short Pump.

First Watch is set to take over the 6,300-square-foot former Bertucci’s location in the Shoppes at Westgate at 11721 W. Broad St., said company spokeswoman Eleni Kouvatsos.

David Crawford, a broker with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, represented First Watch in the deal.

Bertucci’s left the Short Pump space in April after the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

First Watch operates more than 200 locations throughout Florida, Texas, Ohio, Colorado and Arizona, and opened its first metro Richmond restaurant in February at 1403 Huguenot Road in the TownePlace at Huguenot shopping center in Midlothian. It will have six locations total in Virginia, having expanded into Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia in the last two years.

