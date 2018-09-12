× Emergency shelters in Richmond: where to go and how you can get there

RICHMOND, Va. — While the latest updates suggest that Hurricane Florence may be spinning away from Virginia, the city of Richmond is still taking precautions to ensure the safety of residents in the city and its surrounding areas.

Because some fluctuations in strength are expected through Thursday, and because Florence still is expected to be “an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it nears” the US coast late Thursday and Friday, two shelters will be opened beginning Thursday afternoon.

Beginning on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 4 p.m., the following two shelters will be open:

Linwood Holton Elementary School, located at 1600 W. Laburnum Avenue

Blackwell Elementary School, located at 1600 Everett Street

Linwood Holton is a pet friendly site:

Space is limited for pets. Once capacity is reached, pets will be sheltered with Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Cats must be in cages and dogs on leashes.

The owners will be responsible for the care of their animals and must bring the appropriate supplies.

Transportation to the shelters is free with GRTC, just notify the drivers that you are going to a shelter.

Route 14 and Route 91 will go to Linwood Holton Elementary

Route 87 will go to Blackwell Elementary