× To close or not to close: Chesterfield Schools to decide Thursday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — While many school systems in Central Virginia have decided to close Friday as Hurricane Florence hits near the North Carolina-South Carolina line, Chesterfield Schools is not among them. At least not yet.

Central Virginia’s largest school system planned to take another day to make and announce its plan for Friday.

“Though we indicated [Wednesday] that we would have a decision today, we are not prepared to announce a decision regarding Friday’s operations based on the latest weather data available,” a school spokesperson posted on Facebook. “We believe it is prudent to track the storm another 24 hours to ensure that its course does not change once again, and determine at that point if it is safe for students and staff to report on Friday.”

The school system said it anticipated a final decision to be made by 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The storm track — as of Wednesday afternoon — kept Florence far away from Central Virginia.

Florence weakened to a Category 3 storm over the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph — but the size of its wind field has increased, the National Hurricane Center said. Some fluctuations in strength are expected through Thursday, and Florence still is expected to be “an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it nears” the US coast late Thursday and Friday.

School systems like Henrico, Richmond, and Hanover made the decision to cancel after-school activities Thursday and stay closed on Friday when the storm appeared it might have a greater impact on the region. Petersburg School decided Wednesday to follow suit.

Virginia is among the southeast states that have declared states of emergency ahead of Florence.