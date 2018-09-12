Amelia man wins $10 million on scratcher: ‘I about had a heart attack’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMEILA COUNTY, Va. – It all started with some rain.

That’s what brought an Amelia County man to his favorite convenience store to buy lottery tickets. One of those tickets would be a $10 million winner.

After returning home from work one day, Charles Martin decided to mow his lawn.

After it started raining, Martin decided to go to 460 Pit Stop in Blackstone to pickup some lottery tickets. One of those tickets was an Extreme Millions ticket.

“I scratched it and I about had a heart attack!” he said.

Despite odds of 1 in 2,937,600, Charles Martin had the winning $10 million ticket.

He took it to the store owner who scanned it and said, “Oh, it must be a good one because I can’t pay it!”

Martin had a choice of taking the full $10 million over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $6,570,302 before taxes. He chose the cash option.