We Will Never Forget

RICHMOND, Va. - September 11th is officially acknowledged at Patriot's Day, a National day of mourning and remembrance as dedicated by the United States Congress. Director of the Virginia War Memorial, Dr. Clay Mountcastle, and Navy Recruiter, Commander Robert L. Underhill Jr. share the details. The 5th Annual Commonwealth's Patriot Day ceremony will honor and remember those who perished during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Arlington. The event isSeptember 11th from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. For more information please visithttp://www.vawarmemorial.org or http://www.dvs.virginia.gov or give them a call at 804-796-2060.