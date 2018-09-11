RICHMOND, Va. - September 11th is officially acknowledged at Patriot's Day, a National day of mourning and remembrance as dedicated by the United States Congress. Director of the Virginia War Memorial, Dr. Clay Mountcastle, and Navy Recruiter, Commander Robert L. Underhill Jr. share the details. The 5th Annual Commonwealth's Patriot Day ceremony will honor and remember those who perished during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Arlington. The event isSeptember 11th from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. For more information please visithttp://www.vawarmemorial.org or http://www.dvs.virginia.gov or give them a call at 804-796-2060.
We Will Never Forget
-
Sips on the Skyline
-
Enjoy The Beauty of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
-
Celebrate the Philippines
-
Golf For a Great Cause
-
12th Annual New Shoes for Back to School Ministry
-
-
Snakes in The Garden
-
VTM PRES: PUBLIX APRONS COOKING SCHOOL
-
A Taste of The Philippines
-
VTM Pres: Stone Throw Down
-
Promote, educate, and celebrate RVA Modernism
-
-
“Moon Child” Is Out Of This World!
-
Empowering young ladies through brunch and art
-
2018 Designer House “Holly Lawn”