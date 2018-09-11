Virginians prepare for power outages: ‘That’s my main concern’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- For many watching the path of Hurricane Florence, their concern is flooding and losing power.

Crews that restore electricity are watching as well and have spent days preparing for when the storm reaches in Central Virginia.

"The tree's though and the wind, that's bad,” said Derrick Temple, a Prince George Electric Cooperative customer.

"That's my main concern is limbs coming down and being without power," said Dominion Energy customer Susan Mayes.

But it's not just homeowners worried about losing power right now...

“This time of the year, this is really big for the farmers," said Christie Clarke.

"This time of the year is harvest and so needing to dry like corn and things like that, so when you lose power you have to scramble and find generators."

Both Southside Electric and Prince George Electric Cooperative are paying close attention to the weather and have crews ready to respond.

Southside Electric has 55,000 customers. Prince George Electric has about 12,000.

But no matter who supplies your power, safety during a natural disaster has to the number one priority.

"We have to be safe, first and foremost, this storm could be an horrific storm that could potentially cost life and limb throughout many states, so we just want people to be patient with us so our folks can stay safe,” said Renee Chapline with Prince George Electric Cooperative. “We'll get the power on just as soon as we possibly can."

Dominon Energy says they are preparing for significant impacts, including high winds and flooding, across its service area in Virginia.

"We are closely monitoring Hurricane Florence and preparing for any effect it may have on our customers. While its exact track remains uncertain, confidence is increasing that Florence could have a substantial impact on Virginia and North Carolina," said Ed Baine, senior vice president – Electric Distribution. "We urge our customers to use this time to get ready as well."