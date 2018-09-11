× Virginia moves home football game to Nashville due to Hurricane Florence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia football team will travel out of state Saturday to play its “home” football game.

The Cavaliers will take on Ohio at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The venue change was made due to the threat of severe weather in the Charlottesville area associated with Hurricane Florence and to provide emergency personnel with the ability to focus on the needs of the region’s citizens throughout the weekend,” a university spokesperson said.

Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. in Nashville).

“Our top priority is the safety of everyone involved and I appreciate the understanding of our fans,” Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said. “We’re extremely grateful to Vanderbilt University and vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletics director David Williams for graciously supporting our efforts.”

Admission to the game is free. Ticket refund information will be posted online.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for complete coverage of Florence. Click here to track the storm with the CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker.