U-Haul offering 30 days free self-storage ahead of Hurricane Florence impact

RICHMOND, Va. – U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents across the Carolinas and Virginia who will be impacted by Hurricane Florence.

“People are preparing to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure locations where evacuees can bring the possessions they wish to protect,” said Doug Weston, U-Haul Company of Western North Carolina president. “As a member of these communities, we are in a position to help by providing this service to our friends who are in harm’s way.”

Ten U-Haul companies across the region are opening up a total of 94 facilities to residents who stand to be impacted by the heavy rains and high winds.

This includes companies in Richmond, Northern Virginia, Southern Virginia and the Southern Atlantic Coast.

Residents who are interested in using the 30 days free self-storage assistance are asked to contact their nearest U-Haul store.

39 Virginia locations

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chantilly

3995 Westfax Drive

Chantilly, VA 20151

(703) 222-6198

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenbrier

664 Woodlake Drive

Chesapeake, VA 23320

(757) 424-7361

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Military Highway

803 Butler St.

Chesapeake, VA 23323

(757) 487-7880

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Southpark

804 W. Roslyn Road

Colonial Heights, VA 23834

(804) 520-4840

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dan River

2400 Riverside Drive

Danville, VA 24540

(434) 799-1730

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fredericksburg

2411 Plank Road

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

(540) 368-2041

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Route 17

1101 International Parkway

Fredericksburg, VA 22406

(540) 907-4303

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Coliseum

1023 W. Mercury Blvd.

Hampton, VA 23666

(757) 838-1393

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West End

3133 E. Parham Road

Henrico, VA 23228

(804) 616-3629

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Herndon

14040 Park Center Road

Herndon, VA 20171

(571) 748-4293

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Newington

8207 Terminal Road

Lorton, VA 22079

(703) 339-9830

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Lynchburg

1760 Park Ave.

Lynchburg, VA 24501

(434) 528-3115

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Timberlake

7401 Timberlake Road

Lynchburg, VA 24502

(434) 333-7603

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas

10480 Dumfries Road

Manassas, VA 20110

(703) 369-4619

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas Park

8537 Centreville Road

Manassas Park, VA 20111

(703) 369-6080

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mechanicsville

8083 Elm Drive

Mechanicsville, VA 23111

(804) 559-2061

U-Haul at Deer Park (U-Box container only)

609 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Newport News, VA 23601

(757) 595-7100

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Downtown

1301 Monticello Ave.

Norfolk, VA 23510

(757) 625-1656

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Janaf

5609 Raby Road

Norfolk, VA 23502

(757) 461-8274

U-Haul Moving & Storage at North Military Hwy.

7448 N. Military Hwy.

Norfolk, VA 23518

(757) 583-1862

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Crater Road

2540 S. Crater Road

Petersburg, VA 23805

(804) 861-9789

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Airline Blvd.

2855 Airline Blvd.

Portsmouth, VA 23701

(757) 488-7853

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oaklawn Blvd.

5400 Oaklawn Blvd.

Prince George, VA 23875

(804) 458-7553

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jefferson Park

4725 Jefferson Park Road

Prince George, VA 23875

(804) 458-7636

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belt Blvd.

351 E. Belt Blvd.

Richmond, VA 23224

(804) 231-0743

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chippenham

6101 Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond, VA 23225

(804) 231-0332

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dupont

5210 Jefferson Davis Hwy.

Richmond, VA 23234

(804) 275-9488

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Scott’s Addition at The Diamond

2930 N. Boulevard

Richmond, VA 23230

(804) 359-0712

U-Haul of Southside Plaza (U-Box container only)

500 E. Belt Blvd.

Richmond, VA 23224

(804) 231-9173

U-Haul Moving & Storage at VCU

900 N. Lombardy

Richmond, VA 23220

(804) 358-4978

U-Haul Storage of Arboretum

8610 Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond, VA 23235

(804) 272-6427

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Airport

2902 Hershberger Road

Roanoke, VA 24017

(540) 563-1644

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Salem Turnpike

3434 Salem Turnpike

Roanoke, VA 24017

(540) 344-3709

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Springfield

5285 Port Royal Road

Springfield, VA 22151

(703) 962-1241

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sterling

45715 Old Ox Road

Sterling, VA 20166

(703) 437-3404

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Holland Road

1325 Holland Road

Suffolk, VA 23434

(757) 925-0846

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Plaza Trail

140 S. Plaza

Virginia Beach, VA 23452

(757) 463-1877

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Town Center

4950 Va. Beach Blvd.

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

(757) 499-1432

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Potomac Mills

14523 Telegraph Road

Woodbridge, VA 22192

(703) 490-1444