× President Trump visits Shanksville to mark 9/11 anniversary

SHANKSVILLE, Penn. — President Donald Trump paid a sober tribute to victims of crashed Flight 93 in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

“This field is now a monument to American defiance,” Trump said in his remarks. “This memorial is now a message to the world: ‘America will never, ever submit to tyranny.'”

But the President began the day on a combative streak, tweeting angrily about the Russia investigation from the White House as mourners were gathering in lower Manhattan, at the Pentagon and in the Pennsylvania field where Flight 93 crashed 17 years ago.

When he arrived in Pennsylvania with the first lady, Trump flashed a celebratory smile and pumped his fists as he greeted supporters on the tarmac in Johnstown.

By the time he’d made his way to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where family members of victims had gathered to remember their loved ones, the President had assumed a solemn demeanor and pinned a remembrance ribbon on his right lapel.

He watched from stage as a bell tolled and the names of the victims were read aloud by their survivors.

Trump has sometimes awkwardly assumed the consoler in chief role required of presidents in the course of his year-and-a-half in office. Often, he imbues his attempts at comfort with self-praise or non-sequiturs.

His early Twitter messages quoted Fox News television segments that were aired the previous night, suggesting he was rewatching the programming as he prepared to depart for the anniversary celebrations.

The President then offered a mix of remembrance and grievance about the ongoing Russia probe.

“17 years since September 11th!” he wrote in one tweet.

He also praised former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, who now serves as his lead attorney handling Russia matters.

“Rudy Giuliani did a GREAT job as Mayor of NYC during the period of September 11th. His leadership, bravery and skill must never be forgotten. Rudy is a TRUE WARRIOR!” Trump wrote.

Earlier, it was the Justice Department and FBI on Trump’s mind, prompted by segments on Fox.

“New Strzok-Page texts reveal ‘Media Leak Strategy,'” Trump wrote, citing the conservative news channel. “So terrible, and NOTHING is being done at DOJ or FBI – but the world is watching, and they get it completely.”