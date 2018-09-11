× One fatality reported in two-vehicle Hanover crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – The Hanover Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash in the 6000 block of Pole Green Road shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to sheriffs, a Chevrolet hatchback was traveling east on Pole Green Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Toyota sport utility vehicle.

The driver of the Chevrolet hatchback, Jacob Michael Stafford, 22, of Aylett, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Toyota sport utility vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.