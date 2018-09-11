Nikki-Dee breaks down what changed overnight with Hurricane Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hurricane Florence remained a powerful Category 4 storm early Tuesday morning. The hurricane was still expected to make landfall Thursday night along the central coast of North Carolina.

But, as is the case with all hurricanes, Florence has undergone some changes.

Tuesday morning's model looks different than Monday's runs in that a low pressure system that had been right around Richmond has now moved south of the city.

That has resulted in models indicating Florence will take more of a westerly route, away from Central Virginia.

Hurricane Florence is still a category 4 hurricane. Warm ocean temperatures and very little wind shear will allow the cyclone to continue to strengthen, and Florence could be a category 5 storm by Tuesday afternoon.

The hurricane will weaken slightly before it makes landfall on Thursday as it encounters more wind shear, but Florence should still be a major hurricane at landfall along the central North Carolina coast.

Rain will overspread Virginia on Friday with tropical storm force winds possible on Saturday, especially across Southside Virginia. Conditions should improve late in the weekend.

