Final Score Friday Game of the Week: (8)Monacan at (2)Manchester

Our Final Score Friday Game of the Week spotlights an old Chesterfield County Dominion District rivalry that has had it's fair share of great games over the years as number eight Monacan travels to second ranked Manchester.

Due to Hurricane Florence, this year's battle has been moved to Wednesday night and doesn't give the teams much time to prepare.

"There's never enough time to prepare for a Coach" said Monacan Head Coach Jim Henderson. "They're (Manchester) dealing with the same situation we're dealing with."

"It's equal across the board" Manchester Head Coach Tom Hall said. "The great thing is we have 38 seniors and they've seen some adversity with the heat. We have been pleased with their mental prep work for the week."

Despite the schedule adjustments, expect fireworks from these two offenses. Monacan has averaged over 37 points per game this season, including a season high 45 at Glen Allen in week two. Manchester has scored 124 points in their first two games, including 75 in week one against Riverbend.

Monacan and Manchester have split the last four meetings with the winner scoring at least 33 points in those games.