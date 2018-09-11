Chesterfield County man convicted of meth trafficking

RICHMOND, Va. — A Chesterfield County man was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal district court judge Tuesday morning.

John Jason Morgan, 47, is facing a minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in a bench trial.

Morgan was arrested in September 2017 on a warrant for violating a term of supervised release from a 2006 federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The Chesterfield man was busted with 4.5 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket and more than 19 grams of methamphetamine in a safe in his truck, according to court records and evidence presented at trial.

Investigators also seized scales, packaging materials and other items that indicated distribution of drugs.

Morgan also faces up to five years in prison on the federal supervised release violation.

He will be sentenced on December 13.