As emergency shelters open, Red Cross seeks volunteers across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — As emergency shelters open in preparation for evacuees fleeing Hurricane Florence, the Red Cross is in need of volunteers to join its workforce in Virginia.

“We are preparing to support communities across the Commonwealth of Virginia that may be impacted by Hurricane Florence” said Jonathan McNamara, regional communications director for the American Red Cross in Virginia. “We welcome members of the community who want to join our team and support their neighbors during their time of need.”

The organization is especially in need of volunteers to assist with opening and operating shelters as well as disaster assessment. These volunteers assist with registration, setup of sleeping areas, feeding, and sharing information. Alternatively, disaster assessment volunteers travel to areas affected by a disaster to review and assess the amount and severity of damage.

Those interested in volunteering can visit redcross.org/volunteer to submit an application. Red Cross volunteer training is free and open to the public. A background check will be performed on every volunteer applicant. New volunteers will be contacted by a member of the Red Cross team.