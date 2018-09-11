A fresh spin on a classic chicken recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - With Fall right around the corner, Chef Brian Mullins from Publix Aprons Cooking School shares his rustic recipe for Polo Valdostana paired with a delicious bucatini pasta creation and served with a chocolate glazed rainbow cake. It's all part of the Italian Trattoria cooking class coming up Saturday, September 29th at 6:30pm at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen. Tickets are $50 per seat. For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://www.publix.com/cookingschools and be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram @ApronsRVA

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUBLIX}