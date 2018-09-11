15 years after Hurricane Isabel, Richmonders reflect and prepare for Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- 15 years after surviving Hurricane Isabel Richmond residents are reflecting on the past as they prepare for the near future and Hurricane Florence.

Residents living along West Franklin Street will never forget September 18, 2003, the day deadly Hurricane Isabel tore through Richmond.

“Suddenly all the wind came through started whistling and we could tell after the fact wind came down Monument turned on Tilden and devastated our block of West Franklin,” recalls Richmond resident Zoe Anne Green. “The trees started dropping and then it got really scary really fast. It was just horrible.” she added.

“I’m telling you it looked like a war zone,” said Linda Banister.

As the deadly storm blew in, Gerry Alferio watched as his neighbors’ homes were destroyed.

“Across the street three trees fell into five houses,” said Alferio.

Tuesday, residents prepared their homes for what could be another historic storm. Alferio sealed roof vents and moved patio furniture ahead of Florence.

“I didn’t want it to become a missle anybody or damage anybody else’s property so I moved it inside,” he said.

Richmond residents say they are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

“I treat them [hurricanes] with a little more experience,” said Alferio. “It’s the unknown right now. You have to prepare for the worst.”

“Filled up the car with gas got batteries,” said Green. “I may fill some water in the tub and fill up some containers.”

“I have plenty of food,” said Banister. “I’m going to clean my porch off tomorrow move my car to a big open space. I’ll be okay.”