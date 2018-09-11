× 1 dead in Mechanicsville crash

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Mechanicsville Tuesday morning.

Sgt. James Cooper with the Hanover Sheriff’s Office confirms that the fatal crash occurred on Pole Green Road. The identity of the driver has not been released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the crash was a head-on collision.

There is no word on the condition of the other driver at this time.

This is a developing story, anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.