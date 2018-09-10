× Driver rolls through Chesterfield intersection, pronounced dead at hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver, who rolled through a Chesterfield intersection Sunday evening, has died, according to Chesterfield Police.

The driver was later identified as 72-year-old William J. Perko.

“[Perko] was stopped on Big Oak Lane at the traffic signal at West Huguenot Road. The vehicle then slowly rolled across the intersection and struck a light pole on the corner of West Huguenot and Cranbeck roads,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “[Perko] was found unresponsive in the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

Police believe Perko “may have been experiencing a medical emergency at the time of the crash.”

The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app