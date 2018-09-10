Why you may see increased tractor trailer traffic in Caroline county

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – Officials with Fort A.P. Hill are warning Caroline County residents that they will see increased tractor trailer traffic in and around the Army base in preparation for Hurricane Florence.

While the track of the Category 4 storm is unclear, the majority of forecast models indicate significant potential impacts to Virginia in the form of coastal storm surge, catastrophic inland flooding, high winds and possible widespread power outages, according to state officials.

Officials say the tractor trailers belong to FEMA which is using Fort A.P. Hill as a federal staging area for potential recovery operations for Hurricane Florence.

