I-95 lanes closed in Henrico; driver rescued from tractor-trailer

HENRICO COUNTY, VA - Virginia State Police closed lanes along I-95 south Monday morning due to a serious crash that involved two tractor trailers. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m., near the Parham Road exit (mile marker 83), according to police.

All lanes have since reopened.

"The driver of a 2008 Freightliner tractor with a car hauler was traveling in the right lane and was having difficulty maintaining speed. A tractor hauling a Perdue trailer then struck the car hauler in the rear," Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill said. "The driver of the car hauler was transported to the hospital for the treatment of minor to serious injuries. The driver of the Perdue truck had to be extracted from the cab of the truck and was transported to the hospital for serious injuries."

Cleanup on the interstate was expected to taken "an extended period of time."

