RICHMOND, Va. - A recent study reveals that 21% of American don't have any savings and 10% of us have less than $5,000 put aside. Locally-based money expert, JB Bryan, is here to help us put you on the right track with three key ways to save for retirement. JB offers FREE financial workshops and webinars each Wednesday evening and Sunday evening. Registration is required. Visithttp://www.jbbryan.com to register.