Science Museum of Virginia expands hours

RICHMOND, Va. — The Science Museum of Virginia announced it would expand its hours of operation next month.

“The Science Museum of Virginia will be open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. year-round [starting October 1],” a museum spokesperson announced. “This is the first time in its 41-year history the Museum has been open for a full day on Sundays, and the first time in nearly 10 years it has stayed open the entire week during the school year.”

Previously, budget considerations compelled museum officials to close the museum on Mondays during the school year.

“The guest experience is top of mind at the Museum and expanding our operating hours is what our guests tell us they want,” Chief Wonder Officer Rich Conti said. “This change gives Virginians more time to get hands-on with science and question their world. It also simplifies our schedule, making it easier to communicate. The last thing we want is for guests to be confused about when we’re open.”

The Museum will continue to be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. In addition, it will be closed two Mondays each year to allow for building-wide cleaning and maintenance projects: the Monday after Labor Day and the Monday after New Year’s Day.