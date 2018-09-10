× New Henrico superintendent to meet with parents, general public in town-hall style meetings

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Parents of students attending Henrico County Public Schools will have the opportunity to meet with new superintendent Amy Cashwell during five town hall meetings set to take place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 9.

Cashwell will visit each district of the county and hold a short presentation outlining the county’s plans for the year. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and share ideas.

Cashwell plants to address the school division’s four cornerstones: safety and wellness, academic growth, equity and opportunity, and relationships – as well as HCPS’ new strategic plan; Henrico Schools’ new learner profile; and the school division’s new emphasis on a “deeper learning” model for students.

Cashwell previously served as Chief Academic Officer for Virginia Beach Schools and became superintendent of the district on July 1. She has been working in education since 1998.

Henrico County Public Schools Town Hall Meetings – all meetings are 6:30-8 p.m.

– Sept. 19, Short Pump MS, 4701 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen, Va. (Three Chopt District)

– Oct. 1, L. Douglas Wilder MS, 6900 Wilkinson Road, Henrico, Va. (Fairfield District)

– Oct. 2, John Rolfe MS, 6901 Messer Road, Henrico, Va. (Varina District)

– Oct. 4, Quioccasin MS, 9400 Quioccasin Road, Henrico, Va. (Tuckahoe District)

– Oct. 9, Hungary Creek MS, 4909 Francistown Road, Glen Allen, Va. (Brookland District)