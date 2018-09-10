Massive waterspout sighted near Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: ‘That is so cool!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Videos show a massive waterspout that formed east of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Sunday morning during a storm in Hampton Roads.

Beth Bains captured the waterspout on the Chesapeake Bay and posted video to Instagram.

"Water spot just reformed and tt is getting bigger," Bains wrote.

Brandon Stokes also captured video that he posted to Instagram. He was with his family driving on the HRBT bridge headed towards Hampton when he spotted the waterspout.

"That is awesome. It is so cool. Baby, we are seeing it... That's a waterspout right over the HRBT, right beside us," Stokes says in the video. "Look and it's right on us. It's going up. It's almost done! See the bottom of the tail, it's almost going up to the sky."

According to the National Weather Service, there are two types of waterspouts: tornadic and fair weather. Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water, or move from land to water, while fair weather waterspouts usually form along the dark flat base of a line of developing cumulus clouds.