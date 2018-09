Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It was another violent weekend in Richmond.

A man is clinging to life at VCU Medical Center, after Crime Insider sources say he was shot in the throat.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help: if you saw something suspicious in the 2600 block of Second Ave Sunday afternoon, call Richmond Police.

If you have crime insider information you'd like to share, send the Crime Insider message on Facebook @jonburkettcbs6.