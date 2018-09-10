× Man dies after shooting outside Hopewell nightclub

HOPEWELL, Va. – A homicide investigation in underway in Hopewell after male shooting victim died from his injuries sustained in shooting outside a nightclub early Saturday morning.

Police have identified the victim as Trevon White, 22, of Hopewell.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the shooting occurred as a result of a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical one between multiple unidentified persons outside of the Cambro’s Soul Food & Lounge, according to police.

Police say they are still investigating White’s involvement of that altercation.

Officers responded to a call for service involving a large disturbance outside of the nightclub on the 200 block of East Broadway at approximately 1 a.m. As they were responding, they received information that multiple shots had been fired. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, identified as White, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

White was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to those injuries Monday morning, September 10.

Police say multiple people were present and may have witnessed the fatal shooting.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that those person(s) who witnessed the incident and/or were present, contact Lead Detective Keith Krueger at (804) 541-2284. Those witnesses who wish to remain anonymous may also contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip information via the P3tips app.